Deputies reap 300 pot plants in traffic stop

Deputies allegedly confiscated 300 6-8-inch marijuana plants after a traffic stop in downtown Gardnerville around midnight Monday.

Sacramento resident Zutian Li, 49, was clocked at 54 mph on Highway 395 near Sharkey’s in a Toyota mini-van with plastic bags covering the back windows.

The deputy said he could smell the plants from the driver’s side window. He said he saw the plants by shining his flashlight through a hole in the bag.

Li’s license was revoked and he didn’t have insurance. After opening the back of the van and seeing the plants, deputies sealed the vehicle, had it towed and sought a search warrant.

Li is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Aug. 12. He is being held in Douglas County jail.

Possession of an ounce or less of marijuana is legal, as is growing a limited number of marijuana plants for residents with medical marijuana cards outside of the zone covered by the Rise dispensary in the northern part of the county.

■ A California woman accused of smoking drugs in a convenience store bathroom while her children waited outside is in custody for a bail violation.

Nicole Tucker, 30, waived a preliminary hearing on Wednesday and will appear in Douglas County District Court on Sept. 14.

She was taken into custody on Wednesday after being ordered to test.

Tucker, 30, was originally arrested after deputies contacted the occupants of a red Dodge pickup with Arizona plates and found the children, aged 5, 6, 8 and 10, sitting in the back with no child restraints.

Tucker was a passenger in the vehicle and denied using drugs while she was in the bathroom.

Deputies allegedly found several items of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. During a search, a jail deputy found more bags that appeared to be drugs in her bra.

■ A Topaz Ranch Estates man who claimed he purchased a pickup that was parked along the road with a for-sale sign on it, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday.

Jimmie Reiman, 68, was found in the pickup after deputies responded to a Lyon County report that a GPS tracker showed the truck was in the county.

Reiman told depuites he’d paid $4,500 to purchase the vehicle and that he hadn’t gone to Smith Valley where the vehicle was stolen.