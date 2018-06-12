Deputies being issued Narcan to help counter overdoses

A sign of the continuing opioid crisis, Douglas County deputies are being issued a nasal spray that can save someone who is overdosing.

"Each deputy may administer Nasal Narcan to persons suffering from suspected or accidental opioid overdoses at the earliest possible time to minimize overdosing," Sgt. Bernadette Smith said.

The drug is also useful should law enforcement officers coming into accidental contact with opioids, specifically Fentanyl.

"Whether by accidental inhalation or skin absorption it is important that deputies be aware of this possibility and be able to administer Nasal Narcan if available to counteract the effects of accidental exposure," Smith said.

In addition to Nasal Narcan, each deputy will be issued personal protective equipment kit, specific to Fentanyl exposure. Each kit contains a protective gown, face mask, gloves and booties.

The Nasal Narcan and the exposure kits were obtained with the assistance of the Nevada Attorney General's Office and the Quad County Public Health Preparedness Office.

Recommended Stories For You

"The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is extremely thankful for the close working relationship with both agencies and their dedication to public safety," Smith said.