Denim & Diamonds fundraiser supports Austin’s House

The Denim & Diamonds fundraiser began with a welcome and history of Austin's House on Feb. 24. The annual event was held in the Grandview Dining Room at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, this year celebrating the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Austin's House facilities.

The evening began with a welcome from DJ Spencer Flanders and a history of Austin's House by Debra Ross. A buffet dinner featuring barbecue pork and chicken, macaroni and cheese, cowboy beans, and Caesar salad was served by Dickey's Barbecue Pit of Carson City. For dessert, scrumptious cupcakes made by Kerry Stack's Culinary Arts students at Douglas High School were consumed with gusto, all topped with custom chocolate tens by the Chocolate Shoppe. The bar service was provided by members of St. Gall's Knights of Columbus team, and photos courtesy of Daniel Cewinski Photography.

During the evening a special presentation was made to outgoing Executive Director Kathleen Miller, who retired after nine years of service. The new director, Marla Morris, was introduced and welcomed by the Board of Directors.

Among the new features of this year's fundraiser was a live auction. Guests bid on a 4-night retreat at a chalet in Incline Village, a personalized football from the San Francisco 49ers, a 2-day stay on a yacht in Lake Tahoe, and a series of concealed weapon carry classes. Guests also bid on silent auction items donated by scores of local businesses and friends of Austin's House.

Sponsors of this year's event included The Record-Courier, Austin Kirby Foundation, Baker Hughes/GE, Carson City Toyota, Carson Valley Medical Center, John Stieber and Linda Cuddy Stieber, and Sierra Event Rentals.

Austin's House is a private, nonprofit emergency shelter and compassionate care home for children ages newborn to 18 who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. This is the only home in rural Northern Nevada providing a nurturing living and learning environment until the children are reunited with their family, or an appropriate long-term placement is made. Every year Austin's House must raise more than 50 percent of its annual operating expenses through private donations and fundraisers so that their work of caring for the kids can continue. This year's fundraising event was a huge success and the Board of Directors looks forward to the next 10 years of Austin's House serving the kids of Douglas County, Carson City, and the rural areas of northern Nevada. Inquiries and donations made be made through the Austin's House website at http://www.AustinsHouse.org or by calling (775) 267-6711.