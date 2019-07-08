Democrats unveil telephone caucus for 2020

While there’s plenty of time to plan for Nevada’s Feb. 22, 2020, caucus, Douglas County Democrats who can’t make it will still be able to chose their favorite primary candidate.

On Monday, state party officials released details of the virtual caucus that will occur over two days for those who can’t attend in person.

Douglas County is home to 8,955 Democrats, according to the Nevada Secretary of State. That’s the second highest among the Silver State’s Republican majority rural counties.

On Feb. 16 and Feb. 17, 2020, Nevada Democrats will have the option of choosing their preferences for Democratic presidential nominee using their telephones.

In order to participate, Democrats will have to register by Nov. 30 and then sign up Jan. 1-15 with NV Dems where they will receive a login and dial-in number.

Results will be made public at the end of caucus day when the party will release raw alignment totals per candidate.

“I’m proud of Nevada Democrats for stepping up and taking action to expand access to our presidential nominating process,”

said DNC Chair Tom Perez.

“We’re making good on our goal to make the First in the West caucus the most accessible and expansive process yet. In 2020, Nevada Democrats will now have the convenience of participating in the caucus from home — or anywhere­ — just by using their phone,” said Nevada State Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II. “The Silver State plays a decisive role in choosing our country’s Democratic nominee for president. We are the first Western state, the first diverse state, and the only early battleground state. We know it is imperative that Democrats across our state have every option and opportunity available to vote and I couldn’t be more excited to see this new process become a reality.”

Early voting will be allowed in person Feb. 15-18, 2020.