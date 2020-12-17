Decoration contest deadline Friday

Linda Rigdon's home on Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

Kurt Hildebrand

Roy Nisja’s Chichester Bear House was a popular spot for those looking for Christmas cheer.

The decorations have increased significantly since Nisja’s son built a plywood snowman 40 years ago.

Nisja said he got a lot of help from his son and grandson, especially after they found out there was a contest.

Friday is the last day to apply to participate in the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce’s decorating contest.

Following the Parade of Lights’ theme of 25 days of Christmas, prizes are offered for best holiday door, most creative, people’s choice and best of show.

Forms are available on the chamber’s web site at carsonvalleynv.org in the events calendar under Dec. 6.

Information is available by emailing Alicia@carsonvalleynv.org or calling 782-8144.

Judging will be conducted after dark on Sunday and winners will be announced on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

The Record-Courier is publishing addresses and photos of Christmas displays. Anyone who doesn’t mind some visitors driving by and wants to share their address with the newspaper should email editor@recordcourier.com

LIGHT DISPLAYS