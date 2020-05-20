Deadline Thursday to change address and get mailed ballot

Thursday is the last day voters can go online to update their address and have a ballot mailed to them in time to participate in the mail-in primary.

The county mailed out more than 38,000 ballots to Douglas County’s active voters at the beginning of May, and has so far 3,764 ballots have been returned as undeliverable.

Anyone who believes they are registered to vote, but hasn’t received a ballot in the mail, should visit govotedouglas.com to check their registration status.

After today voters will be able to register up to the June 9 election by appearing in person at the Douglas County Courthouse in Minden and receive a provisional ballot. The tent set up in the courthouse parking lot off 1616 Eighth St. also allows voters to drop off ballots and receive replacement ballots, should they alter their registration between now and the election.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske determined a mail-in primary election would be the safest course.

So far, a fifth of Douglas County’s active voters have cast a ballot in the 2020 mail-in primary election.

As of Monday night, the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office has accepted 7,296 ballots as having been property signed. So far 235 have been rejected for a signature discrepancy and 184 for missing a signature.

Election Administrator Dena Dawson said 87 people have cured signature issues with their ballots.

There are 38,260 active voters in Douglas County as of May 1. That’s an increase of more than 2,000 voters since April 29, 2019.

The increase in the number of registered voters is related to automatic registration at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

At one point the county clerk’s office was receiving as many as 100 new voter registrations a month.