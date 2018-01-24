Deadline near for prepaid tuition program

The deadline for Nevadans to be entered to win a year of free college tuition is Jan. 31 by enrolling in the Nevada Prepaid Tuition program.

Nevada Prepaid Tuition benefits may be used at any FAFSA eligible school in the country, and payment plans start as low as $38 per month for community college tuition and $49 per month for university tuition. An educational savings strategy can never start too early; Nevadans can enroll their children in the Prepaid Tuition Program at any age from newborns through 9th graders.

The year's tuition is valued at more than $6,000. Residents can enroll at http://www.nvprepaid.gov.

New enrollments received before Jan. 31 are automatically entered in the contest. The winners will be selected from a random drawing after the deadline and announced at a later date.

Plans offered by the Nevada State Treasurer's Office include the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program, SSGA Upromise 529 Plan, the Vanguard 529 College Savings Plan, the USAA 529 College Savings Plan, Putnam 529 for America, and Wealthfront 529 College Savings Plan. Each plan is different and they can be used together to offer families a complete savings strategy.

To learn more about any of these programs please visit http://www.NV529.org.