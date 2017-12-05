DCSO graduates 22 from field training

Hugs from family and congratulations were in order as the Douglas County Sheriff's Office graduated 22 law enforcement officers from across Northern Nevada from field training. Among the officers were four from Douglas County and six from Carson City.

"Our organizations and the communities we represent are in your hands now," said Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong. "You have more influence now to create change."

Douglas County Sheriff Ron Pierini thanked the graduates for their participation in the field training and reminded the graduates and audience of how far law enforcement has come in recent years.

The Douglas County Sheriff's office Field Training program includes two missions of jail and patrol training. The jail training program incorporates all the Nevada Peace Officer Standards and Training requirements for correctional officer certification. Each graduate completed four phases of training and were evaluated by five different field training Officers. To even be selected as a field training officer, officers must have excellent work ethic, maturity and above average performance evaluations. They must posses above average skills in all patrol procedures and must have spent at least two years in patrol.

Douglas County has been conducting field training officer academies since 1986.

"You are doing what you're supposed to be doing," Pierini said. "What you are doing will help this community."

Recommended Stories For You

Graduates from Douglas County are Grace Strachan, Steve Kimbrell, Justin Davis and Matt Schlanger. Officers from Carson City are Erin McMahon, Derrick Kepler, Israel Loyola, Charles Stetler, Mike Gibson, and Ashley Miller from Carson City Alternative Sentencing.

Other graduates include, Alexander Hardy and Victor Sutton from the Gaming Control Board, Nicholas Lazzarino and Brandon Azevedo from Storey County Sheriff's Office, William McDaniel and Nathan Cooper from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Gabriel Santos and Brandon Soukup from Lyon County, Dean Pinkham from Eureka County Sheriff's Office, Randy Denter and Craig Robinson from Nevada Division of State Parks, Taylor Ramirez and Richard Lespade from Elko County Sheriff's Office, Melvin Whitebird from the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Michel Hall and Savannah Gray from the Washoe Tribe.