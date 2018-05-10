DAWG celebrates its own Derby

Who knew you could pack so much fun and community spirit into a few hours? DAWG supporters, volunteers, and community jockeys filled the banquet room at Carson Valley Inn on May 4, to support DAWG's first "Douglas County DAWG Derby." It was the animal welfare group's own version of the "Kentucky Derby" right here in Minden. Veterinarians, business and community leaders raced faux critters of every kind from cats and dogs to dragons and unicorns. Event co-chair Gayle Youngs came up with idea and co-chair Tondra Vees and their committee and many DAWG volunteers put on a spectacular evening. The Carson Valley Inn provided the banquet room and a delicious buffet. George Alm did his usual fantastic job as emcee. Winners of the Derby-style hat contest were Rhonda Vega with "most fabulous" and Gayle Youngs with the "funniest." Joe Enfantino won for the "Best Critter" on his stallion, "Hot Stuff." High school student Skyler Bunn played the bugle for an authentic starting gate line up (he also volunteers at the shelter—but not with his bugle).

The audience was in stitches over the imaginative creations the community jockeys came up with to race. The person bringing in the most donations was Carson Valley Veterinarian Hospital's Dr. Cameron Ross on his "pink unicorn." He was also one of three finalists in the home stretch along with Dr. Erin Price and retired fire captain, Joe Enfantino who took home the big trophy and prize for finishing in first place. Enfantino's racehorse was part of the inflatable racing suit he wore and managed to keep in check when it got a little rambunctious at the starting gate. Hats off to an incredible bunch of fun-loving good sports for putting themselves out there to make this such an entertaining event.

The event resulted in DAWG's earning a "handsome purse" to help provide much-needed funds for their continuing work with in-need and homeless animals. DAWG's professional photographer Kristy of Olney Studios was on hand all evening to document the fun (see dawgrescue.com website for more of her photos or her website olneystudios.com).

The all-important community jockeys were: All 10 vets from Carson Valley Veterinarian Hospital including Dr. Cameron Ross, Dr. Steve Talbot, Dr. Justin Pitts, Dr. Jennifer Danielson, Dr. Scott Warner, Dr. Erin Price, Dr. Jackie Koster, Dr. Jim Nelson, Dr. Nick Mannan, and Dr. Emma Timmerman; Liz Begovich (DC Animal Care & Services); Natalie Dufty (Greater Nevada Mortgage); Joanna Bowman (Chase International); Joe Enfantino (Retired Fire Captain); for Michelle Harmon (Fifth Street Salon); Dr. Jennifer Danielson; Karin Klug (DC Animal Care & Services) Dr. Nick Mannan; graciously filling in for Rhonda Moore (Country Financial) was Dianne Edmonds, straddling a dragon no less; Dr. Jim Nelson; Scott Morgan (DC Community Services/Parks & Rec); Amie Pegram (Carson Valley Inn, Bodines, Sharkey's, and SlotWorld); Audrey Slobe (City National Bank); Emma Timmerman; and Rhonda Vega (Douglas High School).

DAWG gratefully acknowledges everyone for the generous sharing of time, energy, donated prizes and monetary gifts to make this such a successful event.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com