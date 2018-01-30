David Walley’s restaurant implements winter hours

David Walley's 1862 Restaurant and Saloon will be open Wednesday through Sunday during the winter.

The restaurant will be open during its regular hours during those days, but will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

A spokeswoman said it will reopen seven days a week when the winter season ends.

David Walley's is located at 2001 Foothill Road in Genoa.

Valley photographer receives honor

Carson Valley native and resident Gretchen Higgins was recently named as one of the "Top 25 Up & Coming Senior Photographers of 2017" by The Twelfth Year, a photography website and magazine for the high school senior photography industry.

"Being a high school senior photographer is my passion and to be recognized and listed among other amazing professionals who are talented is truly an honor," said Higgins, who owns and operates Gretchen Leigh Photography (www.gretchenleigh.com).

For this distinction, The Twelfth Year evaluates entries from photographers who, like Higgins, specialize in high school senior photography. Photographers from all over the world submit their work for the competition. As the only winner located in Northern Nevada, Higgins feels grateful to represent an area of the country that is very personal to her.

Higgins, a former full-time Certified Public Accountant, opened her photography business more than seven years ago after deciding to pursue a career in the creative arts. Since launching Gretchen Leigh Photography, she has photographed weddings, engagements, and other events as well as done portraits for families and high school seniors. About two years ago, she started focusing her business on senior photography and now offers a unique package of artistic photos that go beyond the traditional school photograph. Higgins' photos capture a pivotal moment in their lives as they make the journey from school to adulthood.

Osborne new Edgewood general manager

Edgewood Companies announced that Corinna Osborne will be Edgewood Tahoe's new general manager. Previously the director of hotel operations, Osborne joined the Edgewood Tahoe team in May 2016 and was an integral part of the grand opening of the Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe.

In her new role Osborne will oversee all aspects of the property including the resort's food and beverage, three restaurants, and the storied golf course, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2018.

"Corinna joined the team about a year before we opened the Lodge and she took on many additional duties that touched on every aspect of the planning, strategy, and employee training required to launch the project," said John McLaughlin, president/CEO for Edgewood Companies. "She also understands Tahoe's unique market and that's essential for developing a strategy for success. It was an easy decision and we have complete confidence in her ability to lead this team."

Osborne has more than 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Prior to joining Edgewood Tahoe, Osborne served as general manager of Horizon Resort and was part of the rebranding and opening for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe where she was the director of non-gaming operations.

Jobless numbers at 4.4 percent

Douglas County closed out 2017 with its lowest unemployment rate since the Great Recession.

According to figures released by the state, there were fewer than 1,000 jobless for only the second time during the year.

The rate of 4.4 percent was similar to that in June, but there was only one fewer person on the unemployment lines and 23 more working.

The county's jobless rate topped out at 15.1 percent in the spring of 2010 when there were 3,450 people on the unemployment rolls.

Employment statistics don't include workers who've stopped looking for employment or whose benefits have expired.