Daughters of the American Revolution present flag to Genoa Cemetery

The John C Fremont Chapter, Nevada State Society Daughters of the American Revolution, held a flag presentation ceremony at the Genoa Cemetery in Genoa.

Many residents of Genoa and members of the John C. Fremont were present. A tour and stories of the cemetery were given by Wallace Adams. If you visit the town of

Genoa check out the Genoa Cemetery. The John C. Fremont Chapter wants to thank the Genoa Cemetery Association for Proper Use, Correct Display and Patriotic Presentation of The Flag of the United States of America.