Dangberg scion to speak at ranch where he grew up

Author and grandson of Fred Dangberg Jr., Steve Achard will speak on his book Lost Legacy of Carson Valley, as well as his memories of growing up at the Home Ranch, in a free presentation at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park on 10 a.m. Sunday.

The book Lost Legacy of Carson Valley, which Steve Achard co-authored with Conrad Buedel, shares the history of H. F. Dangberg Sr., as well as the rise and fall of one of Nevada's most prominent pioneer families.

H. F. Dangberg Sr. helped to shape the agricultural and livestock history of Carson Valley. Beginning with 160 acres in 1856, he built and empire of ranches and farms that covered over 30,000 acres at the time of his death in 1904.

Dangberg's four sons continued the legacy of H.F. Dangberg Land & Live Stock Company, built the town of Minden and played a major role in the development of Douglas County.

Achard, only son of Ruth Dangberg Achard, is the last surviving male of the H.F. Dangberg Jr. family tree. Achard grew up at the Dangberg Home Ranch which is now known as the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park. His unique insight and first-hand experiences brings the Dangberg family to life.

"It is always a delight to have Steve return to the park to share his memories and stories from when he lived in Carson Valley. There are many more stories than those shared in his book," said the park's events manager, Kim Harris.

This event is part of the park's Dangberg Summer Festival and is sponsored by Douglas County, Carson Valley Accounting, Full Circle Soils & Compost, Horse Tales Publications and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation.

The full Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at dangberghomeranch.org.

The Dangberg ranch house will be open for one hour before the concert for anyone who would like an introduction to the Dangberg family history and the park's artifact collection.

This is a free outdoor event. Visitors should bring their own seating. Please no dogs, legitimate service animals only. The park is located at 1450 Hwy 88, ¼ mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital.