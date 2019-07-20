Dangberg Ranch will be hopping

Todd Morgan and the Emblems will perform modern pop/rock and roll, blues, funk, disco, hot jazz, country and early rock ‘n’ roll 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park in Gardnerville. Morgan has been fronting his band, the Emblems, or performing solo for more than 10 years in Sacramento and throughout California and Nevada. He was nominated for the SAMMIE awards three times. His 2015 album, “Sweet Pretender,” was rated one of Submerge Magazine’s “Top 15 Albums of the Year.”

The ticket price is $15 for adults, $10 for members and free for 16 years and younger. Space is limited and the event could sell out. Non-member tickets can be purchased at dangberg.eventbrite.com. Please bring your chairs to all events. Service animals only are permitted on grounds. Guests may bring a picnic to enjoy as no food or beverages are sold at this event. For the full Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule go to Dangberg.org. For any questions, call 783-9417.

MAIN STREET GARDNERVILLE’S VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT

Shannon Hickey was recently recognized by Mainstreet Gardnerville for her solid and vigilant volunteer work for the group and the community.

“Let’s give a shout out this month to Shannon Hickey,” urged Scott Bergan a fellow volunteer. “You will see her at every Promotion Committee meeting and event. Shannon is what we call a first-generation ‘Main Streeter.’ She was here from the beginning volunteering alongside her mother Laurie, beginning in 2008 at our inception. Her commitment to the Main Street community is truly appreciated in every way.”

Shannon works on Main Street at “A Wildflower” floral shop and her family once owned much of what makes the district today including the Village Motel and Gardnerville Gasoline Station. She was the person who years ago suggested the “Coffin Races” as a way to expand the use of Heritage Park after the Wine Walks come to an end in the fall.

“We were looking for something affordable since we had virtually no event budget with which to work,” says Bergan, “Shannon came up with the idea of doing a take-off on Virginia City’s annual ‘Outhouse Races’ and presented her proposal to the group. The event took off and has grown each year since, as members of the community look forward to, and plan their entries for the race.”

Mainstreet Gardnerville was delighted when Hickey stepped forward to assist with the organization of the Main Street Fall Fest this year. The event takes place on Oct. 5, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Heritage Park. Please contact her at moreofbrat@charter.net or call 315-0697 for more information.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com.