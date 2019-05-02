Dangberg Ranch hosts rummage sale

Scatter’s Attic, a rummage sale of donated household goods, will take place at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park on May 11-12. The funds earned at the event support the park’s operation and development.

The sale takes place on the park’s east lawn, with a range of collectibles, antiques, and unused and gently used household items. Entrance is free, with purchases by cash, check or credit card.

The sale is organized by the non-profit Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch and will be open both days from 8 a.m. through 2 p.m. More information about the park, membership in the Friends of Dangberg, and a schedule of events in this year’s Dangberg Summer Festival are available at dangberghomeranch.org.

The park is located at 1450 Highway 88, ? mile south of the Carson Valley Swim Center.