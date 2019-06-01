Dangberg ranch has busy June ahead

Early June events launch the 2019 Summer Festival at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park.

Wendell Huffman, curator of History at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City, will speak at 10 a.m. today on the history of the Virginia & Truckee Railroad in Carson Valley, as well as the 150th Anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad. This is a free event.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Chautauqua ensemble A Night with Notorious Nevadans, will include portrayals by members of the Friends of the Nevada State Museum, with Dave Pierson as Abe Curry, first superintendent of the Carson City Mint and first warden of the Nevada Territorial Prison; Bob Nylen as William Stewart, first U.S. senator from Nevada and author of the 15th Amendment; Ron Roberts as Roswell Colcord, seventh governor of Nevada and first Nevada governor to support Women’s Suffrage; and Myron Freedman as John Millain, convicted murderer of Virginia City’s most famous prostitute, Julia Bulette. This event is free to all.

The first concert of the season is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and features Lacy J. Dalton, 2017 member of North America Country Music Association International Hall of Fame, performing her country-western hits and more. The ticket price is $15 for 17 years and older, $10 for members and free for 16 years and younger. Seating is limited and the event could sell out. Tickets can be purchased at dangberg.eventbrite.com. The concert is also funded in part by the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

Bring your own seating and no pets allowed, service animals only. Guests are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy as no food or beverages will be sold at these events.

The Dangberg ranch house will be open for one hour before the events for anyone who would like an introduction to the Dangberg family history and the park’s artifact collection.

“We have an outstanding lineup of talent set for this season, and we are truly grateful for their participation and support,” said Kim Harris, the park’s events manager.

The 2019 Dangberg Summer Festival is sponsored by Douglas County, Bently Heritage, Carson Valley Accounting, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Dr. James the Dentist, Edward Jones Investments – Tim Cleveland, Horse Tales, Carson Valley Inn, Holiday Inn Express – Minden, Jacobs Family Berry Farm, Nevada State Bank and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation.

Upcoming events for the festival season include The Old West Trio playing classic western music on June 13; The Dangberg Home Ranch Neighbor Fair on June 15 and The Young Chautauquans of Douglas County Historical Society on June 26.

The full 2019 Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at dangberghomeranch.org.

The Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park is located at 1450 Hwy 88.