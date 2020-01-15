Dangberg installs interpretive signs

Signs explaining the buildings and related history are in the process of being installed at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park as the result of a Nevada Commission on Tourism grant and the assistance of Douglas County’s parks department.

A 2018 grant from the Nevada Commission on Tourism funded half of the signs’ design and production costs. The remaining expense was covered by a 2016 grant from Douglas County and contributions from the public, including members of the Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch, the non-profit that operates the park in partnership with Douglas County.

Sign installation is being completed by Douglas County’s parks department, which also recently funded and installed an additional sign announcing the park’s entrance.

“We’re very glad for the support our members, Nevada Commission on Tourism, and Douglas County provided for this project,” said Mark Jensen, director of the Friends of Dangberg. “This is a big step towards making the park more enjoyable and worthwhile for the many visitors who come each year.”

The eight panels include a welcome sign introducing the site’s historical importance and orienting visitors. Other signs explain the park’s buildings and features, including the ranch house, entrance gateway, bunkhouse, stone cellar, laundry, carriage house, garage and garden, as well as the nearby, but privately owned, barn, slaughterhouse and cook’s house that are part of the original Home Ranch spread. A final sign provides information on Minden, the town the Dangberg family created in 1905.

The park preserves the home of Heinrich F. and Margaret Dangberg and their descendants. The Dangbergs were a prominent ranching family in Carson Valley and created Minden in 1905. The park includes eight historic structures built between 1857 and 1917 and an original collection of 43,000 artifacts, documents and photographs.

The park is located at 1450 Highway 88, 1/2 mile south of the high school roundabout. Programs include guided history tours, exhibits, and several dozen annual arts and culture events in the Dangberg Summer Festival.