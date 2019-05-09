Dangberg hosting kite flying event

Something in the Wind, a free kite flying event, will take place at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park on 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 18 and 19.

Special to the R-C

This is the sixth year in celebration of the Washoe Zephyr as Something in the Wind features expert kite flyers Cameron and Reina Kauffman of CoolKiter.com. The Kauffmans will demonstrate several models of their large and unusual kites, as well as answer questions. The public is also welcome to bring kites to fly and learn from the visiting experts throughout both days. A limited number of kites will be available for purchase.

Also on both days, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., elementary-school aged children can participate in several simple wind-related craft projects and make their own kites (while supplies last) with the help of Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch volunteers. All craft supplies will be provided.

Dangberg Home Ranch volunteers will once again work with attendees in making and flying giant and artistic bubbles.

This year’s event will also include a “Kite Giveaway” for children. Each elementary-school aged child that attends can enter a giveaway drawing for the chance to win a new kite. The drawing will take place at noon both Saturday and Sunday of the event. Participants must be present to win.

“This is a perfect event for not only kite flying enthusiasts, but for families as well,” said the park’s events manager, Kim Harris. “Picnic lunches are definitely encouraged.”

Something in the Wind is sponsored by Douglas County, Bently Heritage, Carson Valley Accounting, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Dr. James the Dentist, Edward Jones Investments – Tim Cleveland, Horse Tales, Carson Valley Inn, Holiday Inn Express – Minden, Jacobs Family Berry Farm, Nevada State Bank and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation.

The full 2019 Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at dangberghomeranch.org.

This is a free event. Please bring your own seating and no pets allowed – service animals only.

The park is located at 1450 Hwy 88, north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital.