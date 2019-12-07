Dangberg hosting ‘Home Ranch for the Holidays

The Dangberg Historic Home Ranch is hosting a vintage toy exhibit, with music, baked treats and hot cider. “Home Ranch for the Holidays,” is an open-house celebration of the season that returns to the Ranch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 15.

Seasonal music from talented local musicians adds to the holiday mood. At 11 a.m. Dec. 14, Howard Bennett playa the 1895 Carpenter pipe organ in the ranch house dining room. From 1-3 p.m., Regency Strings, comprised of violinist Cecilia Twain Yale and string bassist Dr. George Worth, present music and a little puppetry in the living room. On Sunday, pianist Linda Sandstrom, a long-time favorite at The Home Ranch, plays the 1917 Knabe grand piano throughout the morning. Guitarist Mylo McCormick plays from 1-3 p.m. Admission is free for Friends of Dangberg members, with a $5 suggested donation for non-members. Please drop by, reservations are not required. The park is located at 1450 Hwy 88, a half-mile south of the high school roundabout. For more information, visit Dangberg.org.

Got company coming for the holidays? Did you know that year-round guided tours at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park are available by reservation? Consider this special one-of-a-kind private tour. Tickets, $10 adults, free for 16 and younger. Make reservations at 783-9417.

PLENTY GOING ON AT THE COMMUNITY/SENIOR CENTER

Craft Day at the Senior Center in Gardnerville is Dec. 19, and Dec. 14 at TRE Center (weather permitting). Come and learn how to make beautiful lace angel ornaments for your tree or as gifts. All supplies provided. Sign up at the front desk of the Senior Center or the TRE Community Center.

Or maybe you’re up for an evening at the theater. The Center has planned a dinner show outing at the El Dorado Hotel and Casino in Reno. This dazzling holiday spectacular is sure to get you into the Christmas spirit. Join your neighbors on a trip to see “Santa’s Christmas Wonderland” on Dec. 19. The group leaves the Center at 3:45 p.m. to dine at the El Dorado buffet before heading to the 7 p.m. show. The cost is $65 a person and includes the buffet, theater ticket, and transportation. Sign up as soon as possible as seats are limited. Please see Georgianna or Liz or visit the Community Center front desk. Payment must be made at the time of sign up. Credit cards, checks, and cash accepted. Questions? Call 782-5500, ext. 5245.

Want even more theater? The Douglas County Senior Center is also planning a day trip to the Pioneer Theatre to enjoy “The Play That Goes Wrong” on Jan. 25. It’s a hilarious farce out of London, where it ran for more than two years and won the Olivier Award for best comedy. The story begins in a tacky setting of a classically creepy English manor drawing-room where a cast of really bad, really clumsy actors attempt to put on a country-house whodunit in the cobwebbed tradition of Agatha Christie. The group leaves the Center by 10:30 a.m. to enjoy brunch at the El Dorado then head over for the 2 p.m. show. Return to the center is expected by 5:30 p.m. The cost is $80 a person and includes, buffet, theater ticket, and transportation. Please sign up as soon as possible as theater outings tend to sell out. Choose one or both shows — but decide early to avoid disappointment. Call 782-5500, ext. 5245.