Dangberg Home Ranch includes vintage toy exhibit

Home Ranch for the Holidays, an open-house celebration of the season that includes a vintage toy exhibit, music and treats, returns to Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 14-15.

Seasonal music from talented local musicians will add ambience to the event. At 11 a.m. Dec. 14, Howard Bennett will play the 1895 Carpenter pipe organ in the ranch house dining room. From 1-3 p.m., Regency Strings, comprised of violinist Cecilia Twain Yale and string bassist Dr. George Worth, present music and a little puppetry in the living room.

On Sunday, pianist Linda Sandstrom, a long-time favorite at The Home Ranch, plays the 1917 Knabe grand piano throughout the morning. Guitarist Mylo McCormick plays from 1-3 p.m.

Visitors will see the park’s new acquisition, the 1860s Decker Brothers square piano presented by ranch rounder Heinrich F. Dangberg to Margaret Ferris for their 1865 wedding.

The exhibit includes toys from the 1870s through the 1890s that were played with by Fred Dangberg and his siblings, as well as numerous toys enjoyed by Fred’s five children and a grandson from 1901 through the 1940s. A variety of dolls and doll accessories will be displayed, as will construction toys, cooking toys, games and cards.

A Christmas tree featuring the Dangberg family’s ornaments is on display in the living room, with additional holiday decorations though the house. Displays of vintage Christmas cards, elegant winter coats, fine china and additional items from the Home Ranch artifact collection will also help celebrate the season.

Admission is free for Friends of Dangberg members, with a $5 suggested donation for non-members. Reservations are not needed. The park’s store will be open, with a selection of jewelry, history books, photo notecards and other gifts. Baked treats and hot cider will be provided.

The park is located at 1450 Hwy 88, a half-mile south of the high school roundabout. For more information, visit Dangberg.org.