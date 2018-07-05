Dangberg Home Ranch hosting busy summer

The Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park Summer Festival continues with a full slate of events at the park located at 1450 Highway 88 Minden. Visitors bring their own seating for all events. Only legitimate service animals are permitted. Admission fees are noted with the description of the event. Those who are 16 years of age or younger get in for free. Friends of Dangberg Members receive discounts, e.g., no charge for lectures and they pay only $5 for concerts. Not a member? No problem, you can join right now on their website shown above or by calling 783-9417.

July 7: Speaker Glen Whorton of the Nevada State Prison Preservation Society, presents "The Prison in Nevada History" from 1861 until its closing in 2012. The presentation includes its territorial origins and famous or infamous incidents. For 150 years, the prison played an essential role in the state protecting its citizens, influencing its architecture, providing employment and amassing a list of historically significant events. Formed as a non-profit organization in November 2012, the Nevada State Prison Preservation Society's goal is to preserve, interpret and develop the site for the education of future generations. It earned a place on the National Register of Historic Places in October 2015. The lecture begins at 10 a.m., free.

July 11: Chautauqua performer Doug Mishler portrays "Circus Showman P.T. Barnum," 6:30 p.m., $5. Mishler provides an insightful look at history as he combines elements of American values, cultures, and beliefs into his performance. As P.T. Barnum, he relates how he and his three older brothers move on from the circus business to establish Warner Bros. Studio where they become instrumental in creating American cinema, especially during Hollywood's Golden Age. The ruthless manner in which Barnum eventually forces his brothers out of the family business is chronicled.

July 12: Milton Merlos, Jr. Flamenco Guitarist in Concert, 6:30 p.m., $10. Feel the passionate, measure-to-measure, fast and frenetic style of Flamenco guitar playing with its gypsy roots and folklore quality. Born in Boston, Merlos studied music in Spain and began playing professionally at age 16. He splits his time between Reno, Lake Tahoe, and Palm Desert, Calif., as a full-time musician. You won't want to miss this exciting evening.

July 18: Chautauqua performer Larry Lippmann as "Stagecoach Robber Black Bart," 6:30 p.m., $5. The most famous stagecoach robber of the old west wasn't Billy the Kid or Jesse James. It was Charles Earl Bowles, who was known as "Black Bart." Lippman, a veteran of the Chautauqua stage portrays Bart and shares the daring exploits of someone we've heard of but know little about. One of the most unusual stagecoach robbers in American history, there is no record of his ever having fired a shot in any of his robberies. However, Bart was not so lucky himself, having been shot a couple of times: once when a bullet grazed his head leaving a scar and finally in his hand during his last robbery. Bart was tried, convicted and sentenced to San Quentin prison. He served his time, was released early, then disappeared without a trace. Is that the end of the story? Not a chance! You won't want to miss hearing the rest during this fascinating performance.

