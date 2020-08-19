Dangberg Home Ranch donation deadline nears

Sunday is the deadline for supporters of the Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch to donate to the nonprofit’s Restoration Fund and help earn a $50,000 challenge donation pledged by Park Ranch.

The effort is part of Friends of Dangberg’s 2020 Capital Campaign, which has twin goals of raising $100,000 to fund critical repairs of several of the park’s historic buildings and features, and also raise $100,000 to grow the non-profit’s endowment to ensure future maintenance and programming.

“We’re very pleased to have Park Ranch’s support of historic preservation and restoration,” said Mark Jensen, director of Friends of Dangberg, the 501(c)(3) non-profit that operates the park in cooperation with its owner, Douglas County. “We’ve received many donations since the first of the year, but the pandemic has limited our opportunity to earn the full match, so we’re hoping the community helps us get there.”

Park Ranch has pledged to match each dollar donated to the Dangberg Restoration Fund by Aug. 23 with an equal donation to the non-profit’s permanent endowment. A maximum donation of $50,000 is promised. So far, donors have contributed just over $21,000 toward earning the match. The Home Ranch Endowment is professionally managed by Community Foundation of Western Nevada.

Park Ranch owns the pastures surrounding the county-owned park. As a result of the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act, 1,373 acres of this agricultural landscape and viewshed is planned for preservation. Once finalized, use of the land will be permanently limited to agricultural purposes.

“We’re very glad for Park Ranch’s generosity, and know that our many supporters will help us earn the match that’s been promised,” said Jensen. “We’re so pleased that the park’s setting will be preserved, and want the same for the park’s historic structures.”

The organization’s preservation effort will be assisted by a $100,000 grant recently awarded by Nevada’s Commission for Cultural Centers and Historic Preservation. The grant will pay for a portion of the restoration work planned at the park in the next year. Past projects completed by the Dangberg non-profit include restoration of the ranch house’s brick walls, repair of damaged interiors, and significant landscaping improvements.

Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park preserves the home of Heinrich F. and Margaret Dangberg and their descendants. The Dangbergs were a prominent ranching family in Carson Valley and founded Minden in 1905. The park includes eight historic structures built between 1857 and 1917 and an original collection of 43,000 artifacts, documents and photographs. Programs include tours, exhibits, and arts and culture events.