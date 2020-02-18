Dangberg Home Ranch begins $200,000 fundraising effort

The nonprofit Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch will launch a major fundraising campaign with two free public events on Feb. 28-29. The events celebrate the organization’s achievements at the park since 2011, a conservation easement planned for the pastures surrounding the park, and a major challenge donation promised by Park Ranch.

“With the help of many supporters and Douglas County government, Friends of Dangberg is making good on its promise to care for the park and keep it open so everyone can learn about Carson Valley’s past,” said Friends Director Mark Jensen. “Now, it’s time to take things to the next level by completing some overdue restoration work and also improve our ability to fund such work in the future.”

The campaign, A Great Leap Forward, will raise $100,000 to fund critical repairs of several of the park’s historic buildings and features, and also raise $100,000 to grow the nonprofit’s endowment to ensure future maintenance and programming.

To help achieve these goals, Park Ranch has pledged to match each dollar donated to the Friends of Dangberg’s Restoration Fund by Aug. 23, with an equal donation to the nonprofit’s permanent endowment. A maximum donation of $50,000 is promised.

Park Ranch owns the pastures surrounding the county-owned park. As a result of the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act, 1,373 acres of this agricultural landscape and viewshed is planned for preservation. Once finalized, use of the land will be permanently limited to agricultural purposes.

“We’re overwhelmed by Park Ranch’s generosity, and know that our many supporters will help us earn the match that’s been promised,” said Mark Jensen, director of Friends of Dangberg. “We’re so pleased that the park’s agricultural setting will be forever maintained. Both the landscape and the park’s buildings are worthy of preservation.”

Additional donors willing to make a similar match pledge of $10,000 or more for the endowment are invited to join the effort. The endowment is professionally managed by Community Foundation of Western Nevada.

The first launch event is a free public reception 5-7 p.m. Feb. 28 at Minden’s CVIC Hall, 1602 Esmeralda Ave. Representatives of the Friends of Dangberg will present information about the park, its history, and the organization’s work in preserving and sharing the facility.

Dr. Michael Fischer, who was integral to the park’s creation in the 1990s, and Jensen will give brief presentations beginning at 5:30 p.m. Information on the lineup of concerts, Chautauqua, and other events planned for the 2020 Dangberg Summer Festival will be provided.

Basic information about the agricultural easement will be available, selected artifacts from the park’s extensive museum collection will be on display, and refreshments will be served.

The celebration continues the next day at the park on Leap Day, Feb. 29. The historic Dangberg ranch house will be open to the public at no charge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers and staff will be on hand to share the history and answer questions. The park is located at 1450 Highway 88, a short distance south of Douglas County High School.

A free drawing for dining certificates donated by Cowboy’s Cafe will take place at both events. Donations to help Friends of Dangberg achieve its goals can be made in-person at either event, by mail to PO Box 1158, Minden, NV 89423, or online at Dangberg.org.