Dangberg exhibit focuses on world’s cairs

Eva Dangberg Greenfield, center, and her mother, Margaret Ferris Dangberg, right, enjoy a pedicab at the 1939 Golden Gate International Exposition with an unidentified friend.

Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch

An exhibit of artifacts, photographs and documents resulting from three world’s fairs will be presented at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park this weekend.

“Call of the Midway: Visits to Three World’s Fairs, 1893-1939,” includes materials such as programs, postcards, commemorative materials, newspapers and more from the 1893 Columbian Exposition in Chicago, the 1915 Panama Pacific International Exposition in San Francisco, and the 1939-1940 Golden Gate International Exposition, also in San Francisco. The Dangberg family participated in each event in various ways.

The exhibit will be staged on the front porch of the Dangberg ranch house, and visitors also will be able to see a portion of the house’s interior, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There is no admission fee, but visitors are asked to donate an amount of their choice to support the 501(c)(3) non-profit Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch. All donations made at the exhibit will be added to the group’s Restoration Fund to support repair and preservation of the park’s historic buildings and structures. Some of these buildings will also be open for visitors during the exhibit.

This is the second in a series of special exhibits that will be presented on the porch weekends in September, each featuring a different aspect of Carson Valley and Dangberg family history. The final exhibit will be “Campus Calls: College Life across Three Generations, 1894-1953” on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Funding to support these exhibits and the Friends of Dangberg organization has been provided by Nevada Humanities through Congress and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the CARES Act economic stabilization plan of 2020.

Support has also been provided by Dangberg Summer Festival sponsors Douglas County, Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation, Carson Valley Accounting, Horse Tales, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, D & B Cabinet, Dr. James the Dentist, Edward Jones Investments – Tim Cleveland, Douglas Disposal & Recycling Service, Hone Company, Jacobs Family Berry Farm, Mangia Tutto Pizzeria & Ristorante, and The Pink House.

The park is a Douglas County facility and a place of employment, so visitors are required to follow directives that help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Entrance to the exhibit will be managed to ensure appropriate distancing from other visitors. Masks (bring your own) are required inside the ranch house and are required outdoors when social distancing is not possible. No pets other than certified service animals are permitted on the porch or inside the ranch house.

The park is located at 1450 Hwy 88, south of the high school roundabout. For more information, visit Dangberg.org.