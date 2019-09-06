Dangberg announces Main Street winners

More than 80 classic cars came to downtown Minden recently, for Minden Founders Main Street Event on August 23-24. Many of the top prizes were awarded to Carson Valley residents, but several others were earned by visitors.

Lead sponsors of the event included Bently Heritage, Carson Valley Accounting, Douglas Disposal, Horse Tales magazine, Sorensen’s Resort, Double J Auto, Mort’s Autobody, and Mark Smith Tire Center.

The event attracted about 500 car owners and spectators over two days, raising funds to support historic restoration work at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park. The earnings were added the Restoration Fund of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch, to be used to restore the park’s ranch house and other buildings. Friends of Dangberg is member-supported organization dedicated to the operation and preservation of the Dangberg Historic Park

Douglas County residents claimed several top honors at the event. Minden resident Mike Rowe’s 1931 Buick Sedan earned both first place in its class as well as Best of Show, Rod Jones won People’s Choice Award for his 1941 Ford Wagon, and the event’s organizers selected Sandy Jonkey’s 1938 International truck for the Dangberg Choice Award

Tony Pitts of Minden earned the Sheriff’s Choice Award. Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley selected Pitts’ 1954 International truck as his favorite, commenting, “I’m a proud graduate of Douglas High School, so the truck’s orange color helped make my choice.”

Other first prize winners were Mindenites Pete Handy, Rick Wright, and Tom and Sue Nobriga; Gardnervillians John Breylinger and Tom Brockett; and Stateliners Luke Michelsen and Tom Fay. Wade Hollis, from Washoe Valley, and Sacramento’s Doug Schulze also placed first in their classes.

Many members of California’s Burgiemen Car Club traveled to the event, and the group honored Dan Linke with their top prize for his 1968 Mercury Cougar.