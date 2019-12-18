CVAC Receives Grant for Youth Arts Education Program

The Carson Valley Arts Council has received a $1,000 grant from Walmart to supplement its Youth Arts Education Program in Douglas County Schools. The grant from Walmart will help CVAC bring Missoula Children’s Theater and summer Art Camp to youth in Douglas County schools. We still have a dire need to continue providing arts education to our youth.

“There’s a large gap between the resources nonprofits have and the needs of our youth CVAC serves, and the generous grant from Walmart will help our organization bridge that gap,” said Sharon Schlegel, Executive Director of CVAC.

CVAC would also like to thank the Gardnerville Walmart’s Store Manager Erik Schumann for recommending CVAC for this grant.

CVAC is an arts-focused nonprofit organization and Local Arts Agency that has been bringing musical performers, musical theater and art instructors to K-12 schools and youth since 2010.

The arts have intrinsic value. A school with strong arts education helps provide students with a complete academic experience, one that caters to the comprehensive nature of learning, development, and achievement.