CV Photo Club hosts virtual exhibit

The Carson Valley Photo Club is hosting a Birds & Buckaroos Photography Exhibit, a socially distant compliant art show, April 23-26.

Photographs will be available for purchase at Facebook/groups/carsonvalleyphotoclub in the Birds & Buckaroos album.

Members of the Carson Valley Photo Club had many events planned for the upcoming months, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, they have been suspended.

There will not be a meeting in April. The club will notify all when meetings will resume.

The March presentation was given by President NJ Thompson on Smart Phone Images and Processing. Cell phone photography has become a whole different art form. There are now many different apps in which to process images from cell phones. The iPhone was introduced in 2007 with a camera. It opened the door for an interest in photography.

The club photo contest for the month of March was themed Windows. Congratulations to the three winners.

1st Place, Tom Keller, “Room with a View”

2nd Place, Connie Peters, “Breakfast”, a composite.

3rd Place, Vivian Powers, “Sparkle”.

Our April contest will be “Cell phone Architecture”