Curing spiritual blindness

A slight knowledge of the Holy Scripture reveals that not all of God’s judgements are reserved for, a day of Judgement at the end of the world as described in Revelation 20:12. Noah’s flood, and the destruction of Sodom and Gomorra in the Old Testament, as well as the sudden death of Ananias and Sapphira for lying to Peter in the New Testament, confirm the fact that God occasionally brings immediate judgement on people and nations for conduct that is especially offensive to His moral laws and holy perfection.

How humans’ value and react to truth is a moral characteristic that God monitors with special interest. A lying tongue and a false witness, for example, are among the seven deadly sins listed in Proverbs 6:16 and are especially offensive to God. Spiritual blindness is often the judgement imposed by the Almighty on those who show little or no regard for truth. This is not surprising considering that Scripture teaches that God is the God of truth and Satan is the Father of lies.

Spiritual blindness is a condition that makes it difficult for the mind to distinguish truth from error. Often, falsehood is preferred over truth. Consequently, the faculties of logic and common sense are greatly diminished. Mental health specialists and psychologists call this condition, “pathological or compulsive liars” and it often leads to more serious mental disorders. (As with the case of King Nebuchadnezzar in Daniel 4:28-33.)

Spiritual blindness is often analogous to physical blindness in the New Testament and both sight and blindness, light and darkness are frequently used to illustrated spiritual truths by the Lord Jesus and the apostles in the gospels.

Describing the pre-judgement of spiritual blindness upon those who “did not like to retain the truth of God,” Paul uses three sobering phrases in the first two chapters of Romans. “God gave them over to a debased mind” (1:28); “God gave them up to vile passions.” (1:26); and, “God also gave them up to uncleanness” (1:24) These phrases imply that God had come to the end of His patience in trying to persuade men to higher morals standards.

Consequently, rational discourse with those who are afflicted with spiritual blindness is almost impossible. It is like trying to reason with the devil. Supreme Leader, Kim Jong-un of North Korea and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leader of Iran, are extreme examples. But, there also are those in our own nation, some label, “political activists” that embrace false, illogical, and distorted facts displaying classic signs of spiritual blindness.

Sadly, we have brought the troubles we now face, violent protests, and lawlessness on ourselves, by abandoning the Judeo-Christian moral and ethical values that our nation was founded on and, by God’s grace, has been preserved for almost 250 years. We have been careless with truth in the critical areas of history, science, and religion. In fact, open discussion on these topics has been intentionally discouraged and often totally prohibited in the protocol of the institutions of learning, legislative bodies of states and cities, and even in our military, for many years.

Pastor Gene Holman of Living Word Fellowship in Gardnerville is a member of Carson Valley Ministers’ Association