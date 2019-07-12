Cultural Awareness Conference scheduled for July 18 at CVI

The Washoe Tribal Health Center, Healing Center, and Cultural Resources Department join with the local Suicide Prevention Network to provide the third annual Cultural Awareness Conference on July 18. This event is free and open to the public.

The conference aims to connect people through education and community building and is intended to promote awareness and understanding through the exploration of different focus areas. This year’s topics are Native youth healing and healthy community living.

Network Executive Director Debbie Posnien said that when the initial conference was held in 2017, the anticipated attendance was 25 people. “We ended up with 75,” she said. The next year, attendance grew to 100, and enthusiasm for the event continues to expand.

The conference is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the banquet hall of the Carson Valley Inn in Minden. Lunch will be provided. Seating is limited and reservations are required. To secure a spot, register at http://culturalawarenessconf.rsvpify.com.

For information or to register for the conference via phone, contact SPN at 775-783-1510.

Backpack and shoe giveaway July 20

To help local children start their school year off on the right foot, LifePoint Church in Minden hosts “Backpacks, Shoes, and You” on July 20 from 10 a.m. until noon. The event will be held at two locations:

Lampe Park, 1324 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville

Fuji Park, 601 Old Clear Creek Road in Carson City

This annual celebration helps provide families in our community with new shoes and backpacks in preparation for the upcoming school year.

Activities will include water games, volleyball, spider ball, a bouncy house at Lampe Park, and parachute games at Fuji Park. Popsicles and water will be served.

In preparation for the event, LifePoint Church is accepting donations of new shoes and backpacks through July 18; shoes in sizes ranging from toddler through young adult are especially needed; 500 new pairs of shoes were distributed last year, and the supply ran out in 45 minutes. Cash donations are also welcomed and can be accepted either beforehand or on the day of the event.

Donation drop off locations are:

LifePoint Church, 1095 Stephanie Way in Minden, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m on Sunday.

Partnership Douglas County, 1625 Hwy 88 Suite 104 in Minden, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

For more information, call LifePoint Church at 775-267-0151.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.