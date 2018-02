Carson Valley Sertoma Club presented a $1,000 check to the Douglas High School's Culinary Program to assist them in continuing to provide excellent training and service in the culinary and hospitality industries. Richard Hamzik, Sertoma President, presented the check to Kerry Stack, Culinary Program Director (third from right) and the team during the Crab and Tri-tip Dinner at the DC Senior Center on Feb. 10.