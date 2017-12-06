Cub Scouts pop by Sheriff’s Office

Douglas County Sheriff's Office personnel were pleasantly surprised on Dec. 1 when the Carson Valley Cub Scouts Pack 33 came and presented to Sheriff Ron Pierini with goodies for the deputies.

Each year through the popcorn sale efforts, community members can purchase popcorn to honor their Hometown Heroes. This year the Cub Scouts selected the sheriff's office as the agency to be recognized. As evidenced by the number of bags popcorn delivered, there are many community members who appreciate the sheriff's office. The popcorn was distributed to the jail, patrol and investigative personnel.

Some of the uniformed Cub Scout members, which are 10 years old and younger, thanked the uniformed deputies telling them "Thank you for catching the people who are breaking the law and keeping us safe in Douglas County."

Cub Scouts are a family-oriented program designed to introduce youth into the Boy Scouts of America. The programs are designed for the youth to build character, responsibility and citizenship.

While the Cub Scouts were visiting with sheriff's deputies, sergeants and captains, some expressed interest in becoming sworn officers and the friendship between the generations began growing.

"I am delighted that you all came by to see us and we want to thank you for all the hours of hard work that you did to bring us these treats for us,"

Pierini said. "You are our heroes because you thought of us and did this for us."