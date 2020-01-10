Crowd bids farewell to Midway survivor

Vehicles were parked along Buckeye Road on Thursday for a funeral service for one of the last survivors of the sinking of the USS Yorktown during the Battle of Midway.

Robert Ivan Daniels, 97, who died on Christmas Day was piped into the great beyond at Eastside Memorial Park in Minden accompanied by members of his church and the local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter.

Daniels was blown into the Pacific after a Japanese bomber hit the gun emplacement that was his battle station in June 1942.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8583 has been working to obtain his Purple Heart for years.

On Thursday, VFW member Ron Garside presented his Purple Heart to Daniels in honor of his service.

Garside won five Purple Hearts in Vietnam, the fifth one arrived in 1999 for an injury he sustained on July 12, 1971.

Garside drove Daniels to Johnson Lane Baptist Church where he was a deacon. An aviation electrician, Daniels retired as a master chief in 1971, but never received the award he earned for injuries he received to his right shoulder and burns to his hands.

After retiring from the Navy, Daniels worked as an electrician at the Sahara Tahoe until he retired again.