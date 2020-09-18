Critical issues conference features Caesars chairman

This year’s Critical Issues Conference’s keynote speaker is Caesars Entertainment Executive Chairman of the Board Gary Carano.

The former president and chief operating officer of Eldorado Resorts, Carano is a University of Nevada, Reno, graduate.

The conference is scheduled to be 8-9 a.m. daily online Monday through Thursday.

To register for daily presentations, visit http://www.bcdouglascounty.org.

In addition to Carano, speakers include EKAY Economic Consultants President Eugenia Larmore, Rep. Mark Amodei, State Sen. James Settelmeyer and Minden-Tahoe Airport Director Bobbi Thompson.

The organizers of a ballot measure to raise sales tax a quarter cent to purchase development easements will also speak during the four one-hour sessions.

The conference is hosted by Sam Shad and Renea Louie.

Douglas County will also be conducting its business winners during the sessions.

Among special guests are CDC Gaming Reports Executive Director Howard Stutz, East Fork Fire District Chief Tod Carlini, East Fork Fire District Trustee Bernie Curtis, Mack Ranch owner Renee Mack, Pro Group Management President Robert Vogel and former Assemblyman and County Commissioner Kelly Kite.

Cost to participate in the conference is $65.