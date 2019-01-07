Update: Missing snowshoer found safe

Update: A man who was reported missing has been found safe, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Snowshoer Raymond Murdock was the subject of a search in the Kingsbury Grade area Sunday evening.

Raymond Murdock told emergency communications at about 5 p.m. Sunday that he had become lost while snowshoeing off Andria Drive near the top of Kingsbury Grade, according to a press release.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team was activated and began searching for Murdock.

Crews continue to search for him. Outside resources are being requested to assist with the search.

"Please be careful in this area due to a large amount of personnel and vehicles," the sheriff's office cautions.

Recommended Stories For You

Anyone with information regarding Murdock's whereabouts should call 911.