Covered wagon passes through Douglas on 8,000-mile trek

A Kentucky woman is passing through Douglas County in a covered wagon as part of her 8,000-mile trek against hunger.

Angela L. Wood started heading east from her home in Liberty, Ky., to Sunset Beach N.C., before turning around and heading for the West Coast.

She said that she came to Nevada through Idaho and then through Fallon and Yerington before arriving in Douglas County on Tuesday.

She was riding along Highway 395 through the Pine Nuts on Tuesday afternoon, stopping to talk for a bit as the big trucks when swooshing by.

Her next big push, just like the pioneers, is to find her way over the Sierra Nevada.

“There aren’t any easy ways over the Sierra,” she said, echoing the earlier time her wagon embodies.

Unlike those pioneers, though, her wagon sports a yellow light and bright orange flags to improve her visibility on Nevada’s busy highways.

“There are several types of hunger,” she said on her web site. “There is the hunger of the body, the hunger of the soul, the hunger of emotions and the hunger of intellect. When children grow up hungry, they do not develop correctly.”

According to her site at challenge-america-equine-trek.com, she expects to complete her journey in August 2020.

She is also on facebook at angelalwood67 and has Gofundme and Patreon pages for those who’d like to donate.