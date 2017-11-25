Coventry Cross hosts music, photography

Coventry Cross Episcopal Church will host their Christmas program at 3 p.m. on Dec. 3.

The program will include a free piano recital performed by local music school students, Christmas carols and an exhibit of a Carson Valley's photographer's work.

The "Holiday Showcase of Music and Photography" will spotlight several students of Carson City keyboard instructor Marion Peters who range in age from 11-85 years old. Emily Kilgore, Wyatt Kremer, Betty Salinas, and Peters will entertain attendees with classical and holiday music. After the performance, the audience can sing along to Christmas carols with Peters accompanying on the piano.

Peters holds a degree in piano from the University of Wisconsin/Green Bay, where she gave piano lessons to 65 students per week at her home studio. She moved to Nevada in 1998 and in 2006 became a full-time organist and choir accompanist at Shepherd of the Sierra Lutheran Church in Carson City.

She retired in 2016, but continues to teach piano to a handful of students from beginners to well-accomplished musicians.

The event will also showcase the work of Gardnerville photographer Patrick Wilkes, whose work includes Nevada and California landscapes and the Paiute Indians. Wilkes is passionate about taking photos of places with historical and cultural significance.

Recommended Stories For You

His exhibit, "Four Seasons at Pyramid Lake," was featured for a year at the Pyramid Lake Museum and Visitors Center.

The exhibit paid tribute to the Paiute tribe, their culture, and the lake that holds a special place in their hearts.

Wilkes was also the official photographer for Nevada's 150th year celebration. His work will be on display and for sale in the Coventry Cross Parish Hall during the Holiday Showcase event.

After the recital, and holiday sing-along, cookies, hot chocolate, and coffee will be available in the Parish Hall.

Coventry Cross Episcopal Church is located at 1631 Esmeralda Place in Minden.

For more information about the event, contact Betty Salinas at 775-267-2523.