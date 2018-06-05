Court documents: Accused robber told teen money needed to keep home

A man accused of robbing the Carson Country Market in Indian Hills allegedly told his 14-year-old accomplice that they would lose their home if they didn't get some money fast.

James Tabor, 36, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday where attorney Kris Brown was appointed to represent him. His bail was set to $50,000 and he was ordered to return on Wednesday.

According to court documents, the boy was key to identifying Tabor.

The teenager entered the store and went to the drink cooler where he could be seen on the video texting someone.

Deputies said not long afterwards, the robber came in wearing a mask and demanded cash from the till. He also took two e-cigarettes and some beer.

The boy could be seen on the security video occasionally raising his hands, but also apparently helping the robber.

According to the plan, the boy was allegedly texting Tabor to alert him when the clerk was the only one in the store.

Tabor was located after someone reviewing the video recognized the boy.

According to court documents, Tabor was convicted in 2010 of two felonies in California.