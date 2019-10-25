County wraps up master plan workshops

Only a handful of people attended an open house on the Douglas County Master Plan held at the Minden Inn on Thursday.

Around two-dozen people turned up for Wednesday’s session in Indian Hills, county officials said.

Easily around 300 people responded to the 8,000 mailings sent out to residents of Minden and Gardnerville regarding the update of the master plan maps and a development agreement with Park Holdings regarding the transfer of receiving area from Topaz Ranch Estates to Carson Valley.

That transfer would allow up to 2,500 homes on 1,044 acres of land on Park property north of Minden and Gardnerville.

Any development would be subject to the county’s 2 percent growth cap and subsequent approvals. The Parks would have to transfer density from other parcels to develop the land.

In exchange for the change in the master plan, the Parks would dedicate right of way for Muller Parkway to the county.

On Tuesday, County Manager Patrick Cates said two lanes of the road could be built for an estimated $12 million.

The agreement also dedicates right of way for flood measures along Highway 88 that would remove some Minden homes from the flood plain and would provide recreational trails across the Klauber Ranch west of Ironwood.

On Thursday, Assistant County Manager Jenifer Davidson said that the first reading for the Park agreement will require a full presentation and public comment at commissioners’ 1 p.m. Nov. 7 meeting at the Douglas County Courthouse.

State law only requires the commission to take public comment on a second reading, but Davidson said county code requires a full hearing on development agreements.