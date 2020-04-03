County urges VHRs only rent to the essential

Owners and managers of short-term and vacation home rentals are being urged to refrain from renting to nonessential travelers during the stay-at-home order.

Douglas County advised rentals should be limited to people working or visiting for essential healthcare and infrastructure operations only, according to a memo issued Friday.

“We are all worried about the spread of coronavirus within in our state, local community and especially our neighborhoods,” said Community Development Director Tom Dallaire. “Public parks and Tahoe beaches on the Nevada side have been closed and limited to resident access only. Now is not the time for visitors or Nevada residents to flock to public spaces.

The memo advised property owners and managers of a number of applicable guidelines, declarations and advisories issued by the state and federal government to help curb the transmission of coronavirus in Douglas County.

“The immediate containment of the spread of COVID-19 is vital to protect the health and welfare of Douglas County residents and all residents of the State of Nevada,” Dallaire said. “We are asking everyone to please abide by Gov. Sisolak’s guidance so we can all survive this COVID0-19 crisis.”

Questions regarding this information should be directed to Douglas County Community Development at 782-6201 or vhr@douglasnv.us

Vacation home rentals are only permitted in Tahoe Township. They are prohibited by county code in the East Fork Township.