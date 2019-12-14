County to tackle board appointments

IF YOU GO

Planning commissioners said farewell to chairwoman Jo Etta Brown last week.

Brown was appointed to the planning commission starting in 2008 and has served for a dozen years on the board.

A Minden resident, Brown has been a consistent supporter of the master plan and the sustainable growth ordinance.

On Tuesday, Douglas County commissioners will discuss Brown’s replacement and whether to reappoint planning Commissioner DeVere Henderson.

Henderson was appointed to the planning commission in November 2017 to replace Bryan Davis, who’d resigned after less than a year on the planning commission.

Henderson said he became interested in county politics over the East Valley gravel pit issue.

He is a retired U.S. Air Force squadron commander who has resided in Gardnerville since 2011, though he has owned a condo on Kingsbury since 2001.

Henderson has voted against several items that county commissioners have approved since he’s been on the advisory board.

Henderson is also the target of a social media campaign because he asked the Bureau of Land Management to trap horses on his property.

Also seeking appointment to the planning commission is Foothill resident and Metcalf Builders President Bryce R. Clutts. Clutts is a seven-year resident of Douglas County.

General contractor and Gardnerville resident Nicholas Maier is a five-year resident of Douglas County.

Three-year Lake Tahoe resident Kristi Kandel rounds out the field of planning commission hopefuls. A real estate consultant, she ran for Douglas County commissioner last year against Wes Rice.

County commissioners are meeting 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eight St.

There are 35 applications for 24 vacancies on nine of the county’s boards.

Also up for appointment are seats on the airport advisory committee, the 911 surcharge advisory committee, the Genoa Historic District Commission, the Library Board of Trustees, the Parks & Recreation Commission, Senior Services and Public Transit Advisory Council, and the Water Conveyance Advisory Committee.