County to receive reimbursement for flood damage

The floods in January and February last year cost Douglas County more than $381,000 in damage, three-quarters of which may be reimbursed by the federal government.

On Thursday, county commissioners approved accepting several grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The county is up for $285,779 in reimbursement from the federal government.

Much of the work was to remove debris and clean up after the January floods, and to repair the Johnson Lane retention basin and flow lines. Chief Financial Officer Vicki Moore said there were a total of seven projects, which include repair of pipes and pumps at the North Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is up for more than $28,000 for emergency measures implemented in response to the flooding during the two months.

China Spring Youth Camp is up for more than $97,000 in funding for repairs to two buildings and the youth camp from the January floods.

Heavy rains during both months caused snowmelt to swell the Carson River, closing Cradlebaugh Bridge twice.