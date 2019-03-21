County to discuss Tiregate letters

Four letters seeking to restart the Tiregate investigation await commissioners approval at their Stateline meeting on Thursday.

The county is following through on its plan to write the Nevada Attorney General, the FBI, the U.S. Attorney and District Judge Tod Young seeking prosecution in the case which involved the theft of more than $1 million in tires and parts by the head of the motor pool.

County commissioners meet 1:30 p.m. at the Tahoe Transportation Center.

A 99-page summary report on the thefts was released to the county after it was revealed by The Record-Courier in January that the Nevada Attorney General's Office declined to conduct prosecutions in the case.

That letter, written in Dec. 21, 2018, took a month to make it to Douglas County officials.

State detectives took on the criminal investigation because it appeared Douglas County deputies had purchased tires from Motor Pool Manager Chris Oakden.

Also before commissioners on Thursday is a request to contract with an investigator to complete the internal investigation.

District Attorney Mark Jackson made clear that the internal investigation will remain confidential at commissioners' March 7 meeting.