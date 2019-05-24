County starts work trimming master plan

A slimmer, trimmer Douglas County master plan is in the works that will focus on maps indicating land use.

Douglas County commissioners approved a plan on Thursday to have staff prepare revised drafts of the master plan maps in time for the July 9 planning commission meeting.

Assuming all goes well, county commissioners would see the land use, community plans and urban service boundary maps at their Aug. 1 meeting.

The 20-year update of the master plan has been on hold since Jan. 22, 2018.

Created in the 1990s, one of the criticisms of the plan was that it had swollen to more than 1,100 pages.

Under state law, Nevada counties with a planning commission must also have a master plan. However, counties with fewer than 100,000 people are only required to have an above-ground utility element.

Planning Manager Sam Booth said that the master plan includes many elements that are important to the county.

“We want the plan to be straightforward and easy to navigate,” Booth said. “It’s a big plan and we think we can pare that down. We want it to be a plan where someone can get one printed and it’s something they can walk away from.”

While Commissioner Dave Nelson said he’d like to see the plan trimmed down to half it’s size, Community Development Director Tom Dallaire said his hope was to reduce the plan to hit 300 pages.

“We’re going to put it on an exercise program and slim it down,” he said. “We want to make this a more user-friendly document that anyone can understand and use.”

Nelson also was concerned that the December deadline wouldn’t leave much room for public input.

Booth said Community Development plans to have new workshops.

“We recognize there are new opinions and ideas,” he said. “We plan on doing public outreach with this process.”

Planning Commissioners Mark Neddenriep said he felt the best way to preserve the county’s agriculture is to ensure requiring development rights be transferred for any rezoning.

He pointed out the county’s present Transfer of Development Rights program has preserved 4,000 acres of agriculture.

Commissioners seemed to agree with the program.