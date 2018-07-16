County starts advertising for new manager

Are you a motivated, visionary leader with solid leadership, organizational, and financial skills?

Then you might qualify for the position of Douglas County manager, and the $168,000-$235,000 annual salary the job carries.

Advertising for the position is open through Aug. 6, according to the county web site.

Human Resources Director Wendy Lang said she believes the county could receive 60-100 responses to the advertisement.

The position is at-will and serves at the pleasure of the Board of County Commissioners. County Manager Larry Werner will be retiring in August.

Individual notifications will be made to applicants before names are released to the public. Key dates planned include panel interviews Aug. 31, and interviews before the Board of County Commissioners late 2018.

Douglas County is the fifth most populous county in Nevada with approximately 48,000 residents and seasonal populations that can exceed 65,000.

It is also home to the second largest Republican majority in the state, which some residents feel should mean the county manager also be a Republican.

Douglas County is governed by a five-member elected board of commissioners. The County is comprised of ten functional areas – general government, judicial, public safety, public works, sanitation, health, welfare, cultural and recreation, community support, and utilities. The county has 578 full-time positions budgeted and has an annual budget of $185 million.