County solicits grant applications

Every year Douglas County distributes grants to community organizations.

This year, the county is asking any agency requesting a grant to fill out a grant application.

"Please be advised that due to limited funding, not all applicants may receive funding and some applicants may only receive partial funding," county Information Officer Melissa Blosser said. "Each applicant is strongly encouraged to review the evaluation criteria while preparing the grant application on the website at http://douglascountynv.gov/1160/Community-Grant."

All agencies that have submitted grant applications by the deadline are invited to attend the Board of County Commissioners meeting when community grant recommendations are discussed, deliberated and announced as well as the commissioners meeting where the resolution is adopted and certificates are presented to grantees. Blosser asked that applicants visit the community grant website for real-time updates on the process and the dates of the Board meetings.

Grant applications can be obtained at the locations listed below, or online from the community grant Website.

The locations below are open between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays: