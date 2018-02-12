County seeks audit committee members

Volunteers for an audit committee designed to help prevent thefts of county property are being accepted through March 9.

"The role of the Douglas County Audit Committee is to maintain oversight of the auditing function, for both internal and external audits, resulting in increased integrity and efficiency of the audit processes for the county and the county's system of internal controls and financial reporting," county spokeswoman Melissa Blosser said. "The committee has four primary characteristics for it to successfully fulfill its obligations: independence, communication, accountability, and oversight."

Douglas County commissioners will conduct interviews and appoint committee members. All applicants must be Douglas County residents.

To apply or for more information, visit the County Manager's Office in the Minden Inn, 1594 Esmeralda Avenue in Minden, call (775) 782-9821 or visit Douglas County website https://nv-douglascounty2.civicplus.com/1225/Audit-Committee