County seeking grant ideas

Anyone with ideas for a community development block grant is asked to attend a meeting 2 p.m. Aug. 23 at Minden Inn Room 306.

IF YOU GO

The only community development block grant still outstanding in Douglas County is one of its largest.

The Gardnerville Station project has received $539,350, which includes funding to install drainage improvements to take water off the S-Curve in rain events.

Planner Lucille Rao said there were no applications for the grants from Douglas County in 2018.

“It’s been hard to get some of the applications through due to the economic development component with it,” Rao told commissioners last week. “And it has to be an area in county that’s economically challenged. Putting all those together has been a little bit of a challenge. We haven’t had anyone come through with any ideas.”

Since 1982, the program administered by the state on behalf of the federal department of Housing and Urban Development has spent more than $4 million in Douglas County.

Projects funded have included the restoration of the CVIC Hall, safety and kitchen improvements to the old Douglas County Senior Center, sewer projects in Ridgeview and fire equipment in Topaz.

Among the businesses supported with revolving loans have been the Tacomaker, which went bankrupt, and Louie’s Chinese Cuisine, which made a comeback in a new location.

The county is eligible to apply for the roughly $3.3 million available to cities and counties in Nevada for use on public facilities and services, planning and economic development.

Rao said projects must achieve three objectives, including benefitting low to moderate income households, aiding in the elimination of blight or meeting a community development need that has a particular urgency.

Projects must be shovel ready, collaborative and demonstrate community support.

In the 2020 grant cycle, the grant program should align with the state’s efforts to create jobs, develop rural economies and attract businesses.

That means the grants should focus on economic development and work with rural regional development authorities.

In her report, Rao said the state plans to approve larger grants, which means there will be fewer of them.

Priority will be given to applications for more than $150,000.

Local governments may submit two applications and sponsor two applications.

Rao urged anyone considering an application to attend an information meeting at 2 p.m., Aug. 23 in Minden Inn Room 306.

Commissioners are scheduled to rank applications on Nov. 7 with final grants due Jan. 14, 2020.