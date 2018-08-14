County roundtables Aug. 23-30

Douglas County is hosting five citizens' roundtable discussions from 6-7:30 p.m. on the following days at the following locations:

â– Aug. 23 at the CVIC Hall 1604 Esmeralda Ave, Minden, NV 89423

â– Aug. 27 at 3394 James Lee Park Rd, Carson City, NV 89705

â– Aug. 28 at the Tahoe Transportation Center,169 US Hwy 50, Stateline NV 89449

â– Aug. 29 at the TRE Community Center, 3911 Carter Dr. Wellington, NV 89444

â– Aug. 30 at the Gardnerville Ranchos General Improvement District Office, 931 Mitch Drive, Gardnerville NV 89460

The Strategic Plan is a dynamic document that serves as a road map for how staff will implement the Board of County Commissioners' vision, mission and objectives. The plan was approved on June 1, 2017 and can be viewed at http://bit.ly/2vmvrwT

The roundtable discussions will include an open forum including Douglas County staff and residents and is designed to encourage citizen involvement and learn about current areas of focus and initiatives for the next fiscal year. Light refreshments will be served.

"Participation in these roundtable discussions will allow residents an opportunity to influence public policy through the County's Strategic Plan," said Assistant County Manager Jenifer Davidson. "Members of the Commission and County Staff want to hear about the concerns of residents in each district and their vision for the future of their community."

This is the second year Douglas County has performed citizen roundtables. The roundtables are open to all community members regardless of their area of residence. For questions about the roundtables please call 775-782-9821.