County receives 4th audit award

Douglas County has once again received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for the 2018 fiscal year. The Certificate of Achievement is considered the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“Douglas County prides itself on its fiscal management and our staff does a tremendous job each and every day in seeing that we live by the highest accounting standards,” said Terri Willoughby, chief financial officer. “We are pleased to win this honor once again. It is a reflection of the finance staff’s renewed efforts to promote fiscal accountability in a manner that is open and transparent to the public.”

Receiving this award shows that Douglas County government follows the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and Government Auditing Standards (GAS). The department that earns the award is primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning CAFR.

The CAFR is judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standard of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story.

This is the fourth consecutive year Douglas County has applied and received the award.