County opens online lodging

Douglas County is now contracted with HdL Lodging Tax in order to streamline the process for remitting transient occupancy taxes.

The new change will go into effect Sunday. The TOT Processing Center will provide the lodging community with support, including return filing, payment, compliance, and general support for tax-filing.

The Douglas County Finance Department mailed out notification letters to lodging partners on Aug. 15.

“We encourage you to take advantage of our new online filing and payment portal which will allow you the convenience of filing and paying your TOT online,” said Chief Financial Officer Terri Willoughby.

The TOT Processing Center offers telephone support hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as email contact options.

Customer Support

For assistance with registering or filing your TOT returns, you may contact the TOT Processing Center by email at support@hdlgov.com or by phone at (530) 768-2502.

Submitting Your Transient Occupancy Tax Return

Returns may now be submitted via online, by mail, or by phone to simplify monthly or quarterly reporting.

Filing Online

The county prefers receiving filings through the website. To file online, visit the TOT website after Sept. 1 at: https://douglascounty.hdlgov.com select the “Start Now” button to begin. At the main menu select “File and pay TOT” to file your TOT return. Payments can be made by electronic check by or credit card.

Filing by Mail

For your convenience an updated TOT return form will be linked to https://douglascounty.hdlgov.com, beginning Sept. 1. Mail your completed TOT forms and payments to the address below — do not mail your payment to the county address or walk your filing into the county building. Please make checks payable to the Douglas County. Please remit your return form and payment to:

Douglas County

TOT Processing Center

8839 N Cedar Ave No. 212

Fresno, CA 93720