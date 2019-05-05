County OKs Gardnerville project

A parcel off Pinenut Road is the subject of a master plan amendment that was heard by planning commissioners on Tuesday.

Kurt Hildebrand

Zoning that will allow a 158-unit manufactured home development on the southern edge of Gardnerville was approved by Douglas County commissioners on Thursday.

Developer Chuck Hathoot reassured commissioners that he would only build 5.4 units per acre, not the 16 per acre allowed under the county’s multi-family residential zoning.

Dubbed Stoneridge, Hathoot sasid he is proposing a 55-and-over lifestyle community with home prices in the $200,000 range.

The project is located along the northern edge of the Muller Parkway roundabout just south of Carson Valley Medical Center and the Gardnerville Walmart.

“What we are not is an affordable or low-income project,” Hathoot said. He pointed out that the Corley Ranch project is just to the south.

Commission Chairman Barry Penzel pointed out that while the zoning and master plan amendment changes the property from agricultural to multi-family housing, there’s no water associated with the property.

“It’s ag land that has no water on it,” he said. “It’s essentially a weed farm.”

The property is owned by Smith Valley farmer Butch Peri who sought to change the master plan and zoning on it from agricultural to single family residential during the master plan update.

Commissioners passed on that proposal because it was outside of the urban service boundary.

Penzel said he felt the Town of Gardnerville’s endorsement of the project was an indication of demand.

Commissioner Wes Rice pointed out that the project is within walking distance of the hospital, a senior living facility and the Walmart.

Commissioners John Engels and Dave Nelson voted against the project. Engels spoke against the project at the planning commission meeting.

Planning commissioner David Akola told commissioners he didn’t mean to vote for the project at that meeting.